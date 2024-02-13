The woman who opened fire in Lakewood Church Sunday legally purchased the long gun used in the attack in December 2023.

She also had a .22 rifle in the backpack she was carrying. She was shot and killed by off-duty law enforcement officers who were working security at the church as a side job.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, who KHOU 11 noted “previously identified as Jeffery Escalante.”

KHOU found the previous identity via a search of Texas Department of Public Safety Records.

Breitbart News did a follow-up search of the Texas Department of Public Safety Records and found that in one entry, the name appeared as “Jeffrey” instead of “Jeffery.”

ABC 13 noted that the Houston Police Department indicated the attacker purchased her long gun legally.

When law enforcement indicates a firearm was purchased legally, that suggests the buyer went through a background check to acquire it; the very background check Democrats constantly push as a way to keep Americans safe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.