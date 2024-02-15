ESPN personality Mina Kimes suggested Wednesday that the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was because of “inaction on gun laws.”

Kimes made this assessment before facts about the shooting had been released by police.

God, this is heartbreaking. Our kids deserve so much better than the way things are in this country. Our inaction on gun control fails them every day. https://t.co/dHdMIzbQCb — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 14, 2024

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves clarified that the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute between several individuals.

Moreover, Graves pointed out that two of three people in custody in connection with the shooting are juveniles.

There are numerous gun laws in place regarding the legal age for gun purchases and gun possession. For example, Giffords notes that “Missouri prohibits ‘recklessly’ selling, leasing, loaning, giving away or delivering any firearm to a person under age 18 without the consent of the child’s custodial parent or guardian.”

There are also laws against assaulting and killing innocent people with guns.

Kimes did not explain what laws may have prevented Wednesday’s shooting and actually used another post to X to clarify that she will “not…argue with folks” in her X comment section about gun control. Instead, she suggested everyone read an article from VOX that focuses on “mass shootings” and relies on misleading data from the Gun Violence Archive to bolster its claims.

Breitbart News reported that Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu also reacted to Wednesday’s parade shooting by claiming guns are too easy to get in the United States, and he called for more laws.

