Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pointed to Missouri gun laws and blasted the state’s annual gun deaths but failed to mention that California has more than twice as many gun deaths each year.

Newsom posted to X:

On November 16, 2023, this author wrote a piece highlighting the left’s tendency to point to firearm-related homicide deaths instead of actual homicide numbers. This allows someone like Newsom to avoid mentioning Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showing California had 3,576 firearm deaths in 2021 while Missouri only had 1,414.

Moreover, by focusing on “gun death rates” instead of real numbers, Newsom can omit the fact that the FBI noted that California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

