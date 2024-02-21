Alleged Intruder Tries to Enter from Fire Escape, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder in his 50s was shot and killed Wednesday just before 4:00 a.m. in St. Louis’s Central West End.

First Alert 4 reported that the man allegedly got into a building by “[making] his way up to the fire escape and…into door.” An occupant in the building then shot the alleged intruder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that responding officers found the suspect deceased on scene.

Breitbart News noted that a Houma, Louisiana, homeowner shot an alleged intruder in the forehead on Tuesday morning after hearing strange noises in his home around 5:00 a.m.

The alleged intruder survived the incident and “faces charges of simple burglary and outstanding warrant for probation violation,” according to WGNO.

