15-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Police Shootout at Six Flags

A 15-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after a shootout that occurred Saturday between officers and an unknown number of people who fired on them near Six Flags Over Georgia.

WSB-TV reported police were called around 6:15 p.m. after an “unruly crowd” of more than 500 people was allegedly fighting near the Six Flags entrance.

“Multiple suspects fired on officers at a road off the property” as officers were following the crowd out of the park.

AL.com noted officers returned fire and a 15-year-old was shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

ANF indicated Six Flags Over Georgia pointed out the “shooting happened on nearby South Service Road, which is not owned or operated by the theme park.”

