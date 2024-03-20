Nancy Maldonado, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, supported Illinois’s “assault weapons” ban but could not define an “assault weapon” when Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) questioned her.

During Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Kennedy seized on a brief Maldonado signed in support of the Illinois “assault weapons” ban and asked what an “assault weapon” was.

The Washington Times quoted Kennedy saying, “You said, ‘Assault weapons may be banned because they’re extraordinarily dangerous and are not appropriate for legitimate self-defense purposes.’ Tell me what you meant by ‘assault weapons’?”

Maldonado responded by saying she is “not a gun expert.”

WATCH:@SenJohnKennedy: “You said, ‘assault weapons may be banned because they’re extraordinarily dangerous and are not appropriate for legitimate self-defense purposes.’ Tell me what you meant by assault weapons?” Biden’s Seventh Circuit judge nominee Nancy Maldonado: “I’m not… pic.twitter.com/1ctY2E64IO — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) March 20, 2024

Kennedy noted, “So you submitted a brief, an appellate brief, you signed it, and you don’t know what … and you said, ‘Abolish assault weapons,’ and you don’t know what you wanted them to abolish?”

Maldonado responded by indicating she had not done the research on the firearms and could not “remember the exact definition of assault weapons.”

