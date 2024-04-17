One alleged intruder was found wounded in the street and a second was found dead in the bushes after a resident opened fire on them Tuesday morning in Newport Beach, California.

The incident occurred in Newport Beach’s Newport Coast neighborhood around 4:45 a.m.

The Orange County Register reported that responding officers found one of the alleged intruders lying in the street with a handgun. He was wounded but alive and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second alleged intruder was found deceased in the bushes. Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no information was provided as to whether he was shot by the resident before shooting himself.

FOX LA noted that law enforcement thinks “the family was targeted and that they knew at least one of the suspects, which is why they may have been able to get access to the home.”

Newport Beach PD Sgt. Steve Oberon said, “I just want to assure the Newport Beach residents that this is a safe community. It was a targeted incident. We know that there is a relationship between the two suspects and the victims/the residents.”

None of the family members residing in the home were harmed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.