Suspect Dead After Opening Fire on Officer During NY Traffic Stop

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on an Albany, New York, police officer Wednesday morning died from gunshot wounds after the officer returned fire.

Syracuse.com reported the officer approached the car during a 12:30 a.m. traffic stop and the suspect stepped out from behind it and began shooting. The officer shot back, killing the suspect.

The officer was wounded during the exchange of gunfire but remained conscious and is expected to survive.

Breitbart News reported that a Syracuse police officer and a Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy were shot and fatally wounded Sunday night in Salina, New York. The suspect who opened fire on them was killed as well.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state as an “innovator” on gun control.

The gun controls include universal background checks, prohibitions against concealed carry for self-defense in “sensitive locations,” an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, and a “high-capacity” magazine ban, among other things.

