The North Carolina man who shot and killed three U.S Marshal Task Force officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer was a felon barred from firearm possession.

One of the three deceased task force officers was a Deputy U.S. Marshal, according to CNN.

Breitbart News reported the incident unfolded Monday around 1:30 p.m. when the task force and the CMPD officer attempted to serve a warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.

The US Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject. Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

The suspect opened fire on the task force officer and the CMPD officer, fatally wounding four. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

WCNC identified the suspect as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., who already served “nearly a year in prison” after a 2012 arrest for felon in possession of a firearm following a high-speed chase.

Hughes “was arrested by CMPD on multiple drug charges in May 2021” and “also charged with fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.” He was released from custody in less than a day.

