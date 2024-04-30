North Carolina Man Who Killed 4 Law Enforcement Personnel a Felon Barred From Gun Possession

The crime scene at 5525 Galway Dr. where law enforcement officers were serving a warrant f
Sean Rayford/Getty
AWR Hawkins

The North Carolina man who shot and killed three U.S Marshal Task Force officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer was a felon barred from firearm possession.

One of the three deceased task force officers was a Deputy U.S. Marshal, according to CNN.

Breitbart News reported the incident unfolded Monday around 1:30 p.m. when the task force and the CMPD officer attempted to serve a warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect opened fire on the task force officer and the CMPD officer, fatally wounding four. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

WCNC identified the suspect as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., who already served “nearly a year in prison” after a 2012 arrest for felon in possession of a firearm following a high-speed chase.

Hughes “was arrested by CMPD on multiple drug charges in May 2021” and “also charged with fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.” He was released from custody in less than a day.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.