Report: Colorado ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Sponsor Plans to Kill the Bill

A report from Colorado Newsline indicates the Democrat sponsor of Colorado’s “assault weapons” ban legislation plans to kill her own bill.

According to the report, State Sen. Julie Gonzales (D) said she plans to ask for the bill to be removed from consideration on Tuesday during a committee hearing.

Colorado’s legislative session ends Wednesday, and it appears Gonzales does not believe that that provides the time needed to work on the bill.

She said, “After thoughtful conversations with my Senate colleagues, I decided that more conversations need to take place outside of the pressure cooker of the Capitol during the last weeks of the legislative session.”

The Colorado Sun noted the “assault weapons” ban legislation “passed the House in mid-April on a 35-27 vote.” No Republicans voted for it.

Breitbart News pointed out that the “assault weapons” ban legislation banned 9mm pistols with threaded barrels and detachable magazines, as well as AR-15s and AK-47s.

Moreover, the text of the legislation makes clear that a semiautomatic handgun of any caliber would be banned if it took a detachable magazine and had a threaded barrel.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.