Colorado House Democrats Pass Bill Banning AR-15s and 9mm Pistols with Threaded Barrels

Colorado House Democrats passed “assault weapons” ban legislation Sunday to prohibit the sale of AR-15s and certain 9mm pistols.

On March 20, 2024, Breitbart News reported that the legislation, HB24-1292, bans 9mm pistols that have threaded barrels and accept a detachable magazine.

Moreover, the text of HB24-1292 makes clear that a semiautomatic handgun of any caliber would be banned if it takes a detachable magazine and has a threaded barrel.

The ban also targets semiautomatic handguns that do not take a detachable magazine by making clear that any such handgun that “may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine” is banned as well.

Colorado Public Radio noted that the ban passed the House Sunday on a vote of 35 to 27.

State Rep. Ken DeGraaf (R) argued that the focus should be on ascertaining why people do not value life instead of guns.

DeGraaf said, “We should probably get to a point where we look at why communities don’t value life.”

