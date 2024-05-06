Report: Firearm-Related Crime Surging in Gun-Controlled Canada

Firearm-related crime is surging in heavily gun-controlled Canada, according to a report from Toronto Star contributor Shaquille Morgan.

Morgan pointed to data from Canadian police, noting “there were 9,198 victims of gun-related crime” in Canada in 2022.

The 2022 figures represented a ten percent jump in the rate of gun-related crime compared to 2021 and a 60 percent jump compared to 2013.

Morgan zeroed in on handguns, explaining that “63 per cent of gun-related homicides were committed with a handgun.”

Canada has stringent gun controls, and Morgan indicated they have gotten even more stringent during the past years. During that time frame “the federal government has expanded background checks, banned 1,500 models of assault weapons, imposed a national handgun freeze and committed $250 million to address the root causes of gun and gang violence.”

Public Safety Canada noted the handgun freeze prohibits “the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns by individuals within Canada, and…bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada.”

One must acquire a license to legally own a gun in Canada, and the process for getting the license requires applicants to take an approved gun safety course.

