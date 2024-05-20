SCOTUS Stays Out of Maryland ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Case as It Continues Moving Through Fourth Circuit

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined on Monday to take up a case against Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban, as the case is still moving through the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The plaintiffs in the case are the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, Field Traders LLC, and Dominic Bianchi.

Bloomberg noted the case is still going through the judicial process at the Fourth Circuit, reporting, “The Maryland case was unusual because gun-rights advocates were seeking Supreme Court review even though the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals hasn’t yet ruled.”

Reuters observed that the plaintiffs “asked the Supreme Court to decide the legality of the ban before the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling in the case.” SCOTUS refused the request.

A case challenging Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban was also in Monday’s SCOTUS conference, and the justices took no action on it. This means they will have the opportunity to either take it up or deny it during the next conference.

The case is Bianchi v. Brown, No. 23-863 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

