Dem Rep. Gottheimer: Republican Lawmakers, Trump Voters Panicking over Tariffs

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) claimed Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump’s voters are panicking over tariffs.

Gottheimer said, “I think you’re going to see a lot of people panic and start to say, this is not what we signed up for. I did hear that from a Trump voter today who said, I did not sign up for higher costs, higher taxes. What’s going on here with all this chaos? And I think that’s what you’re going to see more of.”

He continued, “The way the president’s been running everything every day is now. You see catching up in their pocketbooks and and their wallets. And I think when they look at the prices of everything they’re buying, and they’re going to whether it’s the car prices and job losses, you’re going to see people panic and start to question, finally, what this administration is doing.”

Cooper said, “Republican Congressman Don Bacon from Nebraska told CNN he plans to introduce a bill in the house Monday that would aim to reassert Congress’s power over tariffs. Do you think there’s a level of economic of economic damage, some sort of red line past which this Republican-controlled Congress would actually take tariff power back from the president?”

Gottheimer said, “I spoke to Don today. You know, we talked about this because the president using and claiming everything is a national emergency, and that’s why he’s put levy these tariffs everywhere from Canada to Mexico to 60 countries. I think you have a lot of people saying, wait, this is not the power we gave away and what the purpose was. You saw senators, Republican senators act the same way in their vote to take away, to revoke the 25% tariff in Canada. So I think you’re going to start to see, and we just heard some of those people that you played start to finally say, this does not work. This doesn’t make any sense.”

He concluded, “I just think as people face higher and higher costs and their 401Ks and their and their retirement savings go down, you’re going to see more panic from more Republicans in the coming days.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN