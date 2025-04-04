‘Hands Off’ Rallies to Be Held Saturday to Protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Anti-Trump protestors will gather across the nation on Saturday to tell President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to “take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education.”

A statement from the national organizers said “Hands Off” is a “national day of action” that will bring together lawmakers, community leaders, and “everyday people” to “call on Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on.”

The Hands Off website states, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

“With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education,” the organizers continued.

One of these many protests will be held in Boston, Massachusetts:

The Boston protest will begin with a march to City Hall Plaza, where a rally will be held. Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey heads a long list of speakers. They’re expected to begin their speeches at 12:30 p.m. Organizers said there will also be a “special acoustic set from the Dropkick Murphys.” The event is expected to end around 2 p.m.

The Hands Off protests are planned for all 50 states in the union. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and other advocacy groups focusing on climate change and alleged voting rights will attend.

“This is the moment where we say NO,” the website continued. “No more looting, no more stealing, no more billionaires raiding our government while working people struggle to survive.”