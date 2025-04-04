Trump to Delay TikTok Ban Another 75 Days as Deal Is Worked On

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will sign an executive order to delay the TikTok ban in the United States for another 75 days.

Trump took to Truth Social to reveal the forthcoming executive order, as his original 75-day delay on banning the social media behemoth, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, was set to expire on Saturday.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump wrote.

“The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” he added.

While Trump acknowledged that Beijing may not be happy about the tariffs imposed since he has taken office, including the 34 percent “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariff on Wednesday, he shared his hope that China and the U.S. can “continue working in Good Faith”:

We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!). This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security! We do not want TikTok to “go dark.” We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In April 2024, former President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring ByteDance sell its stake in the social media company within nine months, or the app would be banned in the United States. The nine-month period expired on January 19, 2025, before Trump put in place the initial delay on his first day in office, January 20, 2025.