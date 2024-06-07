A concealed carry permit holder shot and fatally wounded a tow truck driver who allegedly pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident Tuesday in the Chicago-area village of Crestwood, police say.

FOX 32 reported the shots were fired just after 3:00 p.m.

The concealed carry permit holder was driving a Buick and police believe there was a road rage incident that resulted in the tow truck and the Buick crashing. The drivers continued moving toward the access road and once they both stopped, the tow truck driver allegedly pulled a gun, the Chicago Sun-Times noted.

The concealed permit holder responded by shooting the tow truck driver.

The tow truck driver was transported to a hospital, where he died.

WATCH: AWR Hawkins Explains the Value of Concealed Carry Permits

awhawkins

Breitbart News reported at least 16 shot during the past weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, one of them fatally. During the weekend prior, which was Memorial Weekend, at least 41 people were shot in Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.