At Least 16 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 16 people were shot, one fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting fatality was a 41-year-old man who was shot “in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street” Friday around 7 p.m.

The 41-year-old was approached by two armed attackers who opened fire, hitting him with several rounds. The 41-year-old died at the scene.

Breitbart News pointed out at least 41 people were shot during Memorial Weekend in Chicago, nine of whom succumbed to their wounds.

RELATED: Chicago Under Siege — Robbers Steal from Gas Stations at Gunpoint

Chicago Police

Homicides in Chicago are hovering around 200 at this point in 2024, according to the Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune.

The Sun-Times puts the number of Chicago homicides year-to-date at 198 while the Tribune puts them at 203.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.