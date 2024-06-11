At Least Three People Shot in Atlanta Mall Food Court

Three people were injured when shots were fired at an Atlanta mall food court Tuesday afternoon.

A fourth person was injured as well; that fourth individual is believed to be the shooter.

USA Today reported the location of the shooting was 235 Peachtree St NW, which was elsewhere described as the Peachtree Center Food Court.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted the investigation and lockdown that followed the shooting do not impact “the Peachtree Center MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) station, which is a short walk from the shooting location.”

