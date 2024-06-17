Former MMA Fighter Claims Self-Defense in Parking Lot Shooting

Former MMA fighter Shannon Ritch claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting of Alejandro Samplina on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

FOX 5 reported that the incident occurred in the parking lot of a Twin Peaks restaurant, where 53-year-old Ritch claimed 32-year-old Samplina chased him around his vehicle with a knife.

Ritch fired one shot, striking Samplina and fatally wounding him.

Samplina died shortly after in a hospital.

FOX 10 Phoenix quoted Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson as saying, “Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle. Samplina proceeded to walk towards Ritch with the knife in a threatening manner. In response, Ritch fired one round, striking Samplina.”

Police indicated that Ritch stayed after the shooting and provided “a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video.”

Police are unsure what led to the altercation in the parking lot.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News.