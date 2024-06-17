At least 46 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported at least 21 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, two of them fatally.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that by Monday morning, the number of shooting victims reached at least 46, with five additional shooting fatalities.

The first of those five additional fatal shootings occurred less than 30 minutes into Sunday morning “in the Bronzeville neighborhood’s 4500-block of South Evans Avenue.” A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 35-year-old was one of three individuals shot in one incident in which police believe multiple attackers opened fire, then fled the scene.

Roughly two hours later, “a man between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot to death…in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street.”

At 5:00 a.m. Sunday “in the Little Village neighborhood’s 3100-block of West 25th Street,” a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head was found inside a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. A second man with gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital at the same time, and he died as well.

Mid-afternoon on Sunday, around 3:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was also shot numerous times while “in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

