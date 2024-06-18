Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed legislation SB 301 last week to prohibit credit card companies and other financial institutions from tracking firearm and firearm-related purchases in Louisiana.

Landry’s signature made Louisiana the 16th state to ban such tracking efforts.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Darren LaSorte applauded Landry:

Governor Jeff Landry’s signature on the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act is a powerful statement that the Second Amendment rights of Louisianans are not negotiable. This law will protect Louisiana’s citizens from unlawful intrusion on their private purchases when purchasing firearms and ammunition with a payment card.

“‘Woke’ Wall Street banks, credit card companies and payment processors won’t be able to collude with government entities to spy on Louisianans’ private finances when they exercise their rights,” LaSorte added. “No American should fear being placed on a government watchlist because they choose their Constitutionally-protected rights to keep and bear arms.”

The other 15 states that have barred credit card tracking of firearm and firearm-related purchases are Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Iowa, Kentucky, Wyoming, Indiana, Utah, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

On the other hand, California’s Democrat-controlled legislature passed a bill requiring credit card companies to track firearm and firearm-related purchases in their state. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the legislation, which takes effect in 2025.

