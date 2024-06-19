Ivan Gallegos, a 19-year-old student, is under arrest after confronting and allegedly stabbing an alleged burglar Monday night near University of Southern California’s (USC) Greek Row.

KTLA reported the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. and that officers arrived to find a burglary suspect in his 30s suffering from stab wounds.

Gallegos and two friends saw the man allegedly burglarizing cars, and Gallegos intervened to stop him.

The suspect allegedly convinced Gallegos he had a gun, leading Gallegos to stab him and claim self defense.

NBC News noted the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said, “The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim.”

The burglary suspect died at the scene.

Gallegos remained at the scene to speak with police and was arrested and is being held on $2 million bail.

California leads the nation in gun control. One of the state’s gun controls bars students from having handguns on campus for self-defense.

