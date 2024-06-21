A Sherman, Texas, homeowner shot a burglary suspect who allegedly charged him on Monday around 5:00 p.m.

KXII reported that the burglary suspect, 36-year-old Jose Menjivar, allegedly charged the homeowner with a screwdriver in his hand.

Sherman Police Department Lieutenant Sam Boyle said, “Allegedly, the…individual who has been detained was caught breaking into the homeowner’s shed behind his home, when the homeowner confronted him, the suspect allegedly charged him with a screwdriver and the homeowner is claiming self-defense with the discharge of the firearm.”

The Killeen Daily Herald noted that Menjivar was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Menjivar has been charged with burglary of a building, and other charges are possible.

