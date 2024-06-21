The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) upheld on Friday a federal ban on gun ownership for subjects of domestic violence restraining orders.

The case centered on Zackey Rahimi, who had been barred from gun possession under a 1994 law prohibiting gun possession by those subject to the aforementioned restraining orders.

NBC News suggested SCOTUS’s decision shows there are some gun controls that can survive the Bruen (2022) test.

CNN quoted Chief Justice John Roberts indicating he and seven of his colleagues had “no trouble” coming together on this decision.

Writing for the majority, Roberts said, “Our tradition of firearm regulation allows the government to disarm individuals who present a credible threat to the physical safety of others.”

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent against the decision.

Thomas wrote, “The court and government do not point to a single historical law revoking a citizen’s Second Amendment right based on possible interpersonal violence. Yet, in the interest of ensuring the Government can regulate one subset of society, today’s decision puts at risk the Second Amendment rights of many more.”

