Chicago: At Least 13 Shot, 5 Fatally, Friday into Saturday Night

At least 13 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago.

CBS News reported the first of the fatal shootings was a drive-by that occurred Friday “in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street” just before 7 p.m.

Someone from inside a black SUV opened fire on three boys, killing a 16-year-old.

The next fatal shooting was discovered just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 400 block of West Division Street,” where a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10:40 a.am. Saturday a 44-year-old man “in the 2900 block of South State Street” was shot multiple times and killed.

Chicago Police

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old man “in the 4300 block of West 25th Street” was discovered with numerous gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ABC 7 noted that a 16-year-old boy got in “a verbal altercation” with someone “in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue” shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and was shot numerous times. The boy was transported to a hospital where he died.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times showed 244 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through June 2, 2024.

