A 36-year-old man allegedly pulled a gun on a concealed carry permit holder in Chicago Saturday morning and was shot and critically wounded in the ensuing shootout.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Saturday “in the Englewood neighborhood’s 200-block of West 63rd Street,” ABC 7 reported.

The 36-year-old man got into an argument with a 49-year-old man and, at some point during the incident, allegedly pulled a gun and shot at the 49-year-old.

The 49-year-old, a concealed carry permit holder, pulled his legal firearm and returned fire, critically wounding the younger man.

CBS News noted the 36-year-old man was transported “to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.