‘Two Subjects’ Detained After 3 Shot Near University of Cincinnati

Shots rang out near the University of Cincinnati (UC) around 2:45 a.m. Monday and Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns told the Associated Press that “two subjects” were detained in the aftermath.

WLWT reported the shooting was in Corryville, a neighborhood in Cincinnati which is located east of the UC campus.

Three people were killed in the incident, and two people wounded. Local12 noted that all three of the deceased individuals were men.

One of the subjects detained by police was among two individuals who were shot and wounded in the incident.

Just before 3 a.m,, the UC’s public safety department warned students, “If safe, stay at your location. Be observant/take action as needed.”

An “all clear” was issued roughly an hour later.

