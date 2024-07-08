An alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by a home occupant in Tampa, Florida, Saturday just before 4:20 a.m.

Police were called and responding officers found a man in his 40s with “a gunshot wound,” FOX 13 reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tampa Police Department noted a man in the house, who shot the alleged intruder, told officers the suspect entered the home through a window. A confrontation ensued, after which the occupant shot the man.

Police indicated that the occupant was cooperative with officers when they arrived.

Breitbart News reported that an occupant of a Tucson, Arizona, home fatally shot an alleged intruder on Independence Day around 1:00 p.m.

After shooting the suspect, the occupant fled the home with his girlfriend and two infant children to find help.

