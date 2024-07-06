Home Occupant Fatally Shoots Alleged Robber on Independence Day

An occupant in a Tucson, Arizona, home shot and killed an alleged robber around 1:00 p.m. on Independence Day.

KGUN 9 reported the incident occurred “in the 100 block of East Elvado Road.”

The alleged robber, 31-year-old Freddy Wayne Batt Jr., reportedly demanded money and drugs from the home’s occupants, one of whom then shot and killed him, Tucson.com noted.

After the shooting the occupant, together with his girlfriend and two infants, left the home to get help.

13 News pointed out that the names of the armed occupant and his girlfriend have not been released because no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

