Former NRA CFO Given 10-Year Ban on Money Management in NY

Former NRA CFO Wilson Phillips was given a 10-year ban on managing money for a nonprofit in New York on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported Phillips agreed to a deal with the state after being found liable earlier this year for his role in “[bankrolling] the extravagant lifestyle of the NRA’s longtime chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.”

The 10-year ban regarding money management is the outworking of the agreement with the state, and Phillips must still pay back approximately $2 million “to the NRA for his role in concealing and enabling LaPierre’s lavish spending.”

Reuters noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James commented on Phillips’ punishment, saying in part, “Today’s agreement should serve as an example that my office will hold anyone, and everyone, involved in abusing their power or misappropriating funds accountable.”

As for Wayne LaPierre, he has to pay back nearly $4.4 million to the NRA.

