Report: More Than 10 Million Gun Owners/Hunters Not Registered to Vote

Over ten million gun owners and hunters are not registered to vote in America, according to the New York Post, and these are voters the Republicans need to make it across the finish line in November.

The Post cited data gathered by pro-voting groups, which showed the deficit in voter registration among gun owners and hunters is particularly stark in states the GOP needs in order to win.

For example, there are “515,277 [unregistered gun owners and hunters] in Pennsylvania and around 370,000 each in Michigan and North Carolina. Georgia, Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia all have more than half a million hunters and gun owners unregistered, and Arizona has the smallest shortfall at 133,000.”

This same phenomenon was witnessed in the 2020 election, and on October 19, 2020, Breitbart News pointed to rock and roll legend and renowned hunter Ted Nugent’s efforts to incite hunters to vote.

Nugent stressed the potential power of Michigan hunters, whom he described as a “conservative army” that could potentially block President Joe Biden’s gun control proposals with a different kind of weapon — their vote. “The most powerful conservative voting army can be identified as licensed hunting families, and we have seen a re-engagement that glows positive,” he said.

He warned hunters then, as they are being warned now, that not voting is essentially handing power to those who want to curtail gun rights and cripple the Second Amendment: “That conservative army, way too many of them, have been sitting it out. And that non-participation has rolled out the welcome mat for the tyrants and the Marxists.”

