Biden Seeks to ‘Outlaw’ AR-15s After Failed Trump Assassination

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke to the NAACP and called for Congress to “outlaw” AR-15s and similar rifles in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Biden began by saying, “If you’re going to speak about violence, you’re going t to speak about guns.”

He said, “An AR-15 was used in shooting Donald Trump, this was the ‘assault weapon’ that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them. I did it once and I will do it again.”

Biden also repeated his false claim that “more children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason.”

He made the same claim with different wording during a press conference on Thursday, where he said, “More children are killed by a bullet than any other cause of death.”

Breitbart News noted Biden has been making this claim since June 2, 2022, and it has been false every time.

