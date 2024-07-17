During Monday’s airing of ABC’s The View, host Joy Behar suggested a “20 year-old white guy” buying 50 rounds of ammunition “should be reported.”

SkyNews.com.au noted Behar and the other hosts were discussing the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which had occurred two days prior, and Behar said, “According to a CNN report, a senior law enforcement official said that [the would-be assassin] bought 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store hours before the rally.”

Behar then looked up at her fellow hosts and said, “Shouldn’t that have been reported? Somebody buys 50, a 20-year-old white guy, I mean we’ve seen that many times now. Young white men with guns and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition.”

The View is now blaming the attempted assassination of Trump on… white men pic.twitter.com/SYzH7L5FUw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024

Behar may not realize that 9mm ammunition is sold in 50 boxes, as is .45 ammo, .380 ammo, .38 Special ammo, .40 S&W ammo, .357 Magnum ammo, and so on. Therefore, to report someone for buying “50 rounds of ammunition” would mean reporting them for buying one box of ammo.

Now, rifle ammo is available in numerous per-box sizes, the smallest average being 20 rounds per box. Even this means the 50 round threshold would be hit by purchasing 2.5 boxes, which is not enough ammo even fill two standard sized 30-round magazines at the range.

