Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance spoke Wednesday at the Republican National Convention about his mamaw and noted she kept 19 loaded handguns hidden throughout her house so one was always “within arm’s length.”

Vance said his mamaw passed away in 2005 and that as they went through her things they discovered the handguns.

He said, “[The guns were] stashed all over her house: under her bed, in her closet, in the silverware drawer, and we wondered what was going on. And it occurred to us that toward the end of her life mamaw couldn’t get around so well. And so this frail old woman made sure that no matter where she was, she was within arm’s length of whatever she needed to protect her family.”

When @JDVance1's mamaw passed away, he found 19 loaded handguns stashed around the house: "No matter where she was, she was within arm's length of whatever she needed to protect her family. That's who we fight for. That's American spirit." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uiqMlNRrPJ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) July 18, 2024

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) noted that when Vance campaigned against and ultimately defeated Tim Ryan (D) to win a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, he was consistently pro-Second Amendment.

NSSF pointed out that Vance’s approach to problems with crime included being sure law-abiding citizens could be armed to defend themselves and their families. When the topic switched to pushes for new gun control, Vance chose instead to insist on seeing if there were problems with preexisting gun laws that could be fixed rather than passing entirely new laws.

For example, regarding background checks, Vance said, “We need to fix the system we have that has problems as opposed to layering on a bunch of new regulations and laws on top of it. The thing that I don’t like is when you create a new background check system with new sets of regulations that go after law-abiding citizens.”

