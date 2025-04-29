Wanda Sykes Says ‘White People Should Be Embarrassed’ Over Trump: ‘Y’all Need to Do Something’

During her appearance with CBS host Stephen Colbert on Monday, radical, left-wing comedienne Wanda Sykes told white people that they should be “embarrassed” by Donald Trump.

During her Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance, Colbert asked Sykes what she thought of the recent “scandal” surrounding Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s use of communication platform Signal, and after falsely claiming that Hegseth “did text war plans,” Sykes went on to attack “white people” for voting for Donald Trump.

“The whole administration is just embarrassing, incompetent, corrupt,” Sykes bellowed.

“I have to say to white people, y’all really should be embarrassed by this. Y’all really need to do something, seriously,” she said.

She excused blacks from her accusation, saying that blacks are “busy” and “doing dances.” Then added that white people need to do something to destroy Trump.

Still, she was encouraged to see protests. “I see you out there protesting. Keep up the good work. But you’ve got to amp it up,” she said.

Of course, Sykes conveniently ignored the fact that during the 2024 election, Donald Trump’s support among black voters went to the highest levels any Republican candidate has seen.

Indeed, his support. among black and Latino men soared, according to exit polls.

Just after last year’s election, CNN’s Harry Enten was shocked to note that Trump won the vote of more black voters than any GOP president in 50 years.

“The breadth of the improvement Donald Trump had… holy Toledo!” Enten said on CNN last November. “These are the types of groups that you would never have thought Donald Trump would have gained so much support among eight years ago when he first went against Hilary Clinton.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.