Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) told a Late Night with Stephen Colbert audience on Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats should ban “assault weapons” in a show of unity.

She made clear she wants to ban such firearms “nationwide” and she posited the ban as a proper response in the wake of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Warren posted to X:

We didn’t hear about gun safety reform at the RNC this week—but it’s an issue where Republicans and Democrats should be able to come together. Let’s ban assault weapons nationwide. pic.twitter.com/zQ6NnMw2VP — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 19, 2024

Among the X users who responded to Warren’s post, one wrote, “Better idea, ban #DemocratViolence Nationwide and the problem goes away immediately!”

Another wrote, “Why are you so concerned about if people should be able to defend themselves or not? You have 24/7 armed security that follows you around wherever you go. Seems a bit hypocritical, don’t you think?”

When Democrats talk about an “assault weapons” ban they are predominately focused on the AR-15 rifle and/or the AK-47. Breitbart News reported that Rep. Wesley Hunt (R) spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Tuesday, where he defended private ownership of AR-15 rifles and warned that allowing Democrats to restrict them equates to “letting the fox into the henhouse.”

