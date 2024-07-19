Rep. Wesley Hunt (R) defended private ownership of AR-15 rifles at the Republican National Convention Tuesday and warned that allowing Democrats to restrict them equates to “letting the fox into the henhouse.”

His comments came three days after a 20-year-old wound-be assassin attempted to take Donald Trump’s life. The suspect lost his life instead.

The would-be assassin used an AR-15 rifle, but even before that heinous action, AR-15s have been in the Democrat’s crosshairs.

USA Today quoted Hunt noting that any Democrat effort to ban AR-15s in light of the would-be assassin is nothing but a “trojan horse.”

He noted that AR-15s are used in only a fraction of the murders committed in the U.S. each year and said, “My message to you all is to be vigilant here… They cannot go after our AR-15s. The second we allow them to infringe on that, we are letting the fox in the henhouse.”

Hunt broadened his comments to address Democrat-backed gun control in general, noting that the left’s utopian vision of a gun-free world is not realistic and that law-abiding citizens need to arm themselves for self-defense: “The insinuation that we’re going to just eradicate this country of guns is a ridiculous one. So you better arm yourself accordingly.”

The most recent data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation indicates there are over 470 million firearms in circulation in the U.S.

