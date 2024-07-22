Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire during a party in Philadelphia Sunday around 2 a.m.

ABC News reported on the incident, noting police are uncertain exactly how many shooters may have been involved but over 100 people were in attendance when shots rang out.

Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said, “… We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time. We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals who were invited from other parts of the city. It’s just not clear at this time.”

ABC 7 noted the injuries of the six “surviving victims range from stable to critical.”

Breitbart News pointed out on Thursday a woman approached two parents with an infant in Philadelphia, yelled, “F*ck your baby!”, and opened fire. The infant was shot in the leg but was in stable condition.

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting.

