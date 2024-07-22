Nine Shot When Multiple Gunmen Open Fire in Democrat-Run Philly

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JULY 21: Crime scene unit at the scene of a mass shooting wi
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty
AWR Hawkins

Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire during a party in Philadelphia Sunday around 2 a.m.

ABC News reported on the incident, noting police are uncertain exactly how many shooters may have been involved but over 100 people were in attendance when shots rang out.

Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said, “… We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time. We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals who were invited from other parts of the city. It’s just not clear at this time.”

ABC 7 noted the injuries of the six “surviving victims range from stable to critical.”

Crime scene unit at the scene of a mass shooting with evidence markers placed on the ground, after a mass shooting injured ten and killed three on N. Aiden Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on July 21, 2024. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Breitbart News pointed out on Thursday a woman approached two parents with an infant in Philadelphia, yelled, “F*ck your baby!”, and opened fire. The infant was shot in the leg but was in stable condition.

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting.

