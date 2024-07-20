Police: Attacker Yells, ‘F*ck Your Baby!’ and Shoots Infant in Front of Parents in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

Police have arrested a woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for allegedly yelling, “Fuck your baby!” and shooting an infant who was in a stroller that his parents were pushing on Thursday.

WPVI reported that the attack occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. in “the 4000 block of Meridian Street.”

The suspect approached the infant and his parents and opened fire, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. The infant was shot in the leg but is in stable condition.

The New York Post pointed out that the attacker allegedly yelled, “Fuck your baby!” as the mother screamed.

‘F–k your baby!’ Horrific video shows moment woman shoots infant in Philly https://t.co/w6mAnU369g pic.twitter.com/t0Kt563FTe — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2024

NBC 10 Philadelphia reported that a neighbor who witnessed the attack took the baby to the hospital. The neighbor explained that the parents were apparently hesitant to wait for police because of warrants.

“When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby. I just felt like I had to protect this child,” the neighbor said. “It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened.”

A woman was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting.

