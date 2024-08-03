Federal Judge Finds Numerous Maryland Gun Bans Unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Gerald L. Russell on August 2, 2024, found numerous Maryland gun bans aimed at concealed carriers to be unconstitutional.

The case, Novotny v. Moore, was brought by the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, Maryland Shall Issue, Inc., and several private citizens.

After weighing the evidence, Russell sided with plaintiffs and granted Summary Judgment against Maryland’s ban on concealed carry on private property without property owner’s consent, as well as the bans on “carrying near public demonstrations or in locations selling alcohol for onsite-consumption.”

Moreover, Russell noted that the three above-mentioned laws “will be permanently enjoined”:

🚨 FPC WINS 🚨 A federal judge in our Novotny v. Moore Maryland Public Carry Bans Lawsuit has ordered that the State's following carry bans are unconstitutional: ❌ carry ban in locations selling alcohol

❌ carry ban in private buildings or property without the owner’s consent… pic.twitter.com/tM4XXNFdoj — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 2, 2024

Second Amendment Foundation executive director Adam Kraut responded to Russell’s decision, saying, “We are pleased that the Court found Maryland’s draconian ‘anti-carry’ rule to be unconstitutional. Such a provision flies in the face of this nation’s history and tradition. Of course, we will examine the court’s opinion and weigh our options for appeal to continue to challenge other provisions we believe are unconstitutional.”

