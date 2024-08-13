Maine Enacts Post-Lewiston Gun Control that Would Not Have Prevented the Attack

Maine enacted gun control in August in response to the October 25, 2023, Lewiston shooting, but it would not have prevented the heinous attack had it been in place at the time.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Breitbart News reported FOX News’s observation that the attacker used a sniper rifle that he had “legally” purchased.

The New York Post likewise pointed out that police noted the attacker “legally purchased a sniper rifle with .308 caliber bullets, the weapons [sic] believed to have been used in the attack.” The Post also indicated that he purchased his gun months before the attack.

Months.

However, Maine Democrats responded by passing a 72-hour waiting period on firearm purchases that went into effect Friday.

Newsweek observed:

The new law wouldn’t have prevented the tragedy — the gunman bought the rifle legally months earlier — but Friday’s milestone was celebrated by gun safety advocates who believe it will prevent gun deaths by providing a cooling-off period for people intent on buying a gun to do harm to others or themselves.

California has a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, yet it was the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

