Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Pregnant Ohio Woman

A grand jury handed down murder charges against Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb in the August 24, 2023, fatal shooting of Ta’Kiya Young.

Young’s unborn daughter also died as a result of the shooting, the Columbus Dispatch noted.

Twenty-nine-year-old Grubb faces “four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.”

Eight days after the shooting, police released video showing that Grubb was standing in front of Young’s car in a grocery store parking lot and another another officer was standing by her driver’s window, confronting on her on suspicion of shoplifting.

In the video, the officers could be seen “repeatedly demanding that [Young] get out of the car,” according to the AP. Young refused to get out and, as the officers continued to order her to exit the vehicle, she said, “Are you going to shoot me?”

The AP noted that seconds after Young asked that question she allegedly turned the steering wheel and “the car moves toward the officer standing in front of it.”

At that point, Grubb, the officer toward whom the car moved, fired through the windshield and Young’s car coasted into the brick wall of the grocery store.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the union representing Grubb, said, “The fact is, (the officer) had to make a split-second decision while in front of a moving vehicle, a 2,000-pound weapon.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.