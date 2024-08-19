At Least 23 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 23 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 4500-block of South Champlain Avenue,” ABC 7 reported. A 28-year-old was shot multiple times while standing on the sidewalk, then transported to a hospital, where he died.

About 4:40 a.m. Saturday a 53-year-old man was outside on “the 4700-block of West Polk Street” when he “heard shots and felt pain.”

He was shot in the abdomen and died later in the hospital.

Hours later, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, an armed man approached an individual in his 30s and opened fire, shooting the individual in the back and in the neck. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

On Sunday just after 1:15 a.m. two officers engaged an alleged armed suspect and opened gunfire. The suspect was hit and died later at the hospital.

WGN-TV noted that the officers who engaged the suspect were members of Chicago Police Department’s Robbery Task Force. They were drawn to the suspect by the sound of gunfire.

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 355 people have been killed in Chicago during 2024.

