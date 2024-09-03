Barbershop Shooting Leaves One Dead in Gun-Controlled Massachusetts

One man was killed and another wounded when a man allegedly opened fire in a Dorchester barbershop in heavily gun-controlled Massachusetts on Monday.

The Boston Herald reported police were called to the barbershop just before 1 p.m. and the body of the deceased victim was still in the barber’s chair.

The wounded victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Boston.com quoted Boston PD Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin saying, “Based on the preliminary stages of this investigation, we do not believe this was a random event. …We are currently spreading out in the area, canvassing, looking for witnesses.”

WCVB noted that Renier Thompson, the grandfather of the victim shot in the head, said, “To all the young people, don’t follow these gangs, bad company. Get you a job. Make your mothers and fathers proud.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Massachusetts No. 5 in the nation for gun control, describing the state as “a leader in gun safety.”

