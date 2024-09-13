VIDEO: Pro-Palestinian Protester Gets Shot When He Charges at Israel Supporter

Cell phone video shows a pro-Palestinian protester getting shot upon charging across the street, allegedly to tackle a supporter of Israel.

The Daily Mail reported the incident occurred Thursday “in the Boston suburb of Newton.”

On the video, the pro-Palestinian protester can be seen and heard screaming at the Israel supporters, calling them “sick” and claiming they are supporting “genocide.”

The pro-Palestinian protester then charges across the street and a gunshot is heard following a brief scuffle:

People swarmed the pro-Palestinian man but the Israel supporter who shot him, Iraq War veteran Scott Hayes, could be heard trying to get people back and trying to get someone to grab his gun.

Hayes then urged onlookers to call for medical help.

Hayes is charged with “assault and battery with a dangerous weapon” and a GoFundMe account has been launched to help with his legal fees.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Massachusetts the fifth most stringent gun control state in the Union.

