Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Following Theft of Firearms

A Montgomery County, Ohio, homeowner shot and wounded an alleged burglar Tuesday during an attempted theft of firearms the day after other guns had been stolen.

Dayton 24/7 reported the homeowner reported guns were stolen from his residence on Monday and that on Tuesday, the alleged burglars returned.

The Dayton Daily News noted the homeowner confronted two alleged burglars then shot at them and called 911. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and “found two people in the area, one of whom had a gunshot wound.”

Upon investigation, deputies identified more suspects in the incident and “seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary.”

The wounded alleged burglar was treated at a hospital then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

