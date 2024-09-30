Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins Receives 2A Lifetime Achievement Award

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins received the Second Amendment ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) at the 39th Annual Gun Rights Policy Conference over the weekend.

Hawkins has written over 16,600 articles during his 14+ years at Breitbart, working each day not simply to report on the Second Amendment but to educate and encourage Americans regarding gun rights as well.

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow commented on Hawkins’ award. “When it comes to second amendment journalism, AWR Hawkins is in a class by himself,” Marlow said. “He is quite literally a tireless defender of constitutional rights. I’m not exaggerating; he gets up in the middle of the night to get things done. You couldn’t stop him if you tried. We’re all proud of him at Breitbart News.”

We asked Hawkins what the award means to him and he described it as a “tremendous honor,” adding, “It is a wild thought that getting up every day, making coffee, and sitting down to report and defend gun rights draws an accolade, particularly this accolade. I am humbled to receive the award and am thrilled to now be living in a time when the judicial tide has turned in favor of the Second Amendment.”

He continued, “I look forward to continuing to write on guns and gun rights at Breitbart News and remain very proud to be part of the Breitbart team.”

Hawkins was awarded CCRKBA’s ‘Journalist of the Year’ in 2015, 2017, and 2019; the ‘Gun Rights Defender of the Year‘ in 2020; and the ‘Bill of Rights‘ award in 2021.