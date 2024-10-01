VP Debate: Democrat Tim Walz Says the Problem Is ‘Just the Guns’

During Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, Democrat Tim Walz (D-MN) pushed for more gun control and said the problem is “just the guns.”

Walz suggested there are gun controls “that work,” but he did not provide details on what those gun controls might be. He simply described them as “reasonable things we could do.”

After being pressed by the moderators, Walz admitted he supports a ban on AR-15s and other guns that Democrats label “assault weapons.”

Vance talked of fighting gun crime by pushing for more security in schools and empowering police to do their jobs. He also talked about addressing the mental health problems in America.

Walz talked about being a hunter and a gun owner, then shifted from the focus on mental health by saying, “Sometimes it just is the guns.”

He added, “It’s just the guns.”

