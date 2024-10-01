VP Debate: Tim Walz Says ‘I’ve Become Friends with School Shooters’

During Tuesday night’s vice-presidential debate, Democrat candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

He said this while trying to explain why he flip-flopped his position against an “assault weapons” ban and now supports such a ban.

Walz referenced meeting with Sandy Hook Elementary School families, claiming that was the moment he changed his position.

He then said, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

Walz did not mention that the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary school attacker stole his guns or that the guns he stole had been legally purchased by the person from which they were taken.

While talking about he and Kamala Harris’s plan to ban “assault weapons,” Walz claimed it would not be “infringing on your Second Amendment.”

